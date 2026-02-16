Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I feel like a thief'

"This is how it should be."

What appeared to be an unassuming black zippered case ended up being one lucky thrift shopper's bargain of the year.

Sitting on the top shelf at their local thrift shop, among some arts-and-crafts supplies, was a pair of black and gold Beats headphones, zipped inside a black soft-shell case. The thrift shopper shared their incredible find to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Almost p***** myself in the thrift [store]," the original poster wrote.

The Goodwill price tag on the outside of the case read "$3.99," which is an absolute deal for a pair of functioning Beats headphones, which retail for $349 brand new.

"I feel like a thief. SCORE!" the OP said.

The OP shared follow-up pictures of the Beats headphones turning on and connecting to the Bluetooth on their phone.

Thrift shops are a treasure trove of used goods, with shoppers finding name-brand household essentials and fashion pieces for a fraction of the retail cost. Occasionally, lucky thrift shoppers, like the OP, will find valuables hidden inside used items.

One thrift shopper found a $50 bill while flipping through the pages of a used book. Another lucky thrift shopper found wads of cash stuffed inside the pockets of a men's blazer at their local thrift shop.

Not only is it cheaper to shop at the thrift store for certain used goods, but it can also pay to do so — literally.

Thrifting helps keep still-usable items from entering the landfill, allowing shoppers to find household necessities for a great deal.

"That's an insane pull," one Redditor commented.

"$4 for studio 3? Hell yeah. This is how it should be at goodwill," another commenter wrote.

