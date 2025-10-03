Shopper stunned after looking inside pocket of blazer at local thrift store: 'May this luck find me'

Not all thrift shoppers will be this lucky.

One lucky thrift shopper scored the deal of a lifetime when she looked into the pockets of a men's blazer while shopping at the thrift store. Colleen (@queenxxcolleen) shared with TikTok what she found when she tried on the blazer.

Showing off the men's camel hair blazer, Colleen explained, "[It] felt suspiciously heavy." She checked the outside pockets but didn't find anything. Something compelled her to check the interior pockets, and in one pocket, she found a wad of cash.

"I found around $300 in this pocket," she said, pulling out a stack of cash. She took the blazer to the changing room and tried it on. To her surprise, she found another hidden pocket full of cash.

"I found $617 USD … which, with today's currency exchange rate is $891 Canadian dollars," Colleen said.

Tales of thrift shoppers scoring amazing deals on name-brand, luxury items are far too common.

One thrift shopper, for example, found a few name-brand Le Creuset Dutch ovens, which retail for nearly $200 brand new, for only $24 at their local thrift shop. Another thrift shopper scored an unsuspecting jewelry haul containing name-brand jewelry, including a piece by Tiffany & Co. and designer Elsa Peretti — a haul worth nearly $600, for only $4.99.

Less common, though not rare, are the stories of thrift shoppers discovering hidden treasures in the pockets of thrifted items.

Another lucky thrift shopper also found $700 in cash in the pockets of a suit they purchased from their local Goodwill.

Though not all thrift shoppers will be lucky enough to chance upon such large amounts of cash hidden in thrifted items, most can be guaranteed to score a great deal on household and everyday necessities.

Buying things secondhand often comes at a fraction of the price of buying the same item brand-new, and it keeps still-usable items out of the landfill. Thrifting also helps reduce the energy needed to produce and transport products to customers, ultimately conserving natural resources.

"May this luck find me," one user commented.

"My only rule is that if you find money at a thrift store, you have to buy the item that it was in," another commenter said.

"No way I think you found my jacket," a third commenter wrote.

