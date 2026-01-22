Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'Excellent find'

Expert thrifting requires a combination of luck, skill, and perseverance.

It's about taking enough time in the store to search every rack and look through the deepest bins. It's knowing when the delivery schedules are so you have a chance to shop for new stock. It's also understanding which brands to look out for, so you know a steal when you see one.

This frequent thrifter had their lucky day when they came across a hard-to-find brand for a stellar price. They shared their win in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, writing, "The thrift store gods smiled upon me today. Can't wait to hear the little song."

Photo Credit: Reddit



They attached an image of a Zojirushi rice cooker priced at $8.99. Some of the brand's models play a tune when the rice is done, and they can cost hundreds of dollars, making this an incredible deal.

Thrifting is an easy way to find high-value items at affordable prices. Previous thrifters have stumbled upon KitchenAid mixers, framed paintings, and custom Tiffany & Co. items.

Shopping secondhand is exciting because you never know what treasures you may find. It can also save you thousands of dollars every year and provide incredible environmental benefits.

Small appliances are rarely recycled. The Environmental Protection Agency found that of the 2.2 million tons of small appliance waste generated in 2018, 75.9% ended up in landfills. When even one appliance is recycled within the community, it prevents metals, toxins, and other minerals from entering these trash sites.

For those looking for extra income, thrifters can use local stores to start a side business as secondhand sellers. When prices are as low as $8.99, it's possible and still ethical to price up an item and make a profit.

The Redditors were equally thrilled and jealous of the OP's find.

"I was just reading about this brand of rice cooker in r/buyitforlife," one user commented. "Excellent find."

"The only brand of rice cooker I will ever own, if mine breaks, I'll immediately buy another one," another shared.

