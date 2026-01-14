  • Home Home

Thrifter shocked after seeing $6 Goodwill necklace on 'Antiques Roadshow': 'Find of a lifetime'

The TV appearance capped off an incredible sequence of events.

by Noah Jampol
One Redditor shared their amazing experience of buying a necklace for just over $6 and then having it appraised on Antiques Roadshow.

Photo Credit: Reddit

From $6.10 for a necklace at a thrift store to a potential $60,000 valuation only seems fitting for one thrifter's remarkable story. 

They shared the final update on their incredible necklace purchase to the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit community.

As the image showed, the thrifted necklace made an appearance on "Antiques Roadshow," with estimates ranging from $50,000 to $60,000. That capped off an incredible sequence of events for the Redditor.

They initially landed the 18-karat gold necklace adorned with diamonds for just $6.10 and tax. That remarkable find was shared on Reddit, generating widespread interest. 

The necklace features a central emerald set with a dazzling diamond, and additional diamonds adorn its chain-link design. Initially, the jewels alone were appraised at $2,000. After purchase, the OP wasn't sure if the gems were real emeralds or how valuable the diamonds were.

Upon further appraisal, the necklace's value was revised majorly upward to $45,000 as they showed in another Reddit update. This was due to it being confirmed as 18-karat gold from France, likely crafted between 1850-1910.

Then, the experts on "Antiques Roadshow" pushed the value even higher, promising an even bigger score for the lucky OP. Redditors were awestruck by the chain of events.

"Still can't believe you paid $6.10!" a user reacted. "A find of a lifetime."

While this was truly an astonishing find, it's not the only time valuable jewelry has been hiding in plain sight at thrift stores.

Thrifting offers numerous benefits beyond the potential for such extraordinary finds. It provides significant savings on everyday necessities and helps reduce waste by preventing valuable items from ending up in landfills

By supporting thrift stores, shoppers contribute to a more sustainable approach to shopping. While you might not end up on "Antiques Roadshow," you very well could end up with your new favorite jacket, or the espresso machine you never thought you could afford.

Commenters on Reddit were in agreement that this thrift store find made any sort of Mount Rushmore of best-ever discoveries.

"This has got to literally be the best thrifted thing of all time on this sub," one said.

"This frickin necklace will haunt my every thrift store jewelry rummage, forever," an envious user declared.

"You are now this sub's leader," a community member pronounced to the OP.

