Shopper makes stunning discovery while flipping through pages of book at thrift store: 'Lucky day'

"Next thing you know, the book section is going to be a wreck."

Have you ever reached into the pockets of a jacket you haven't worn in months only to find a $20 bill? It almost feels like free money.

For one shopper, they happened across a book at their local thrift shop that had more than just an interesting story tucked away inside. For them, they really did stumble across free money. They then took to r/ThriftStoreHauls to share their excitement and encourage other thrifters to share similar stories.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In their post, the shopper revealed that they had found a $50 bill inside a random book on a shelf at the local Savers store.

"Was going through the books and the first book I picked up had this in it," the Redditor wrote.

Whether the money was used as an expensive bookmark or the book itself was used as a makeshift piggy bank remains a question. What is clear is that shoppers discovering a number of valuable items inside random thrift shop finds is nothing new.

From sifting through a used backpack and finding cash to fishing out a diamond ring from inside a jacket pocket, shoppers never know what they might find when looking through secondhand items for sale.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Not only can you give an item a new lease on life, but you can even snag yourself a nice bonus to go along with it.

But even if you can't find any free money stashed away, thrift stores can be the perfect place to check out if you're living on a tight budget. From trendy clothing at discounted prices to great furniture that fits your style, thrift stores can offer just a little bit of everything.

Meanwhile, shopping secondhand can help the environment by stopping perfectly usable items from heading to the trash and eventually contributing to the production of planet-warming pollution at landfill sites.

Down in the comments section, a few users couldn't help but be green with envy.

"Lucky day!" exclaimed one commenter.

"Next thing you know, the book section is going to be a wreck cuz people think they might get lucky to find hidden money there," joked another user.

A third commenter even shared a story similar to the original poster's.

"My wife found $150 in a book at a Savers a few months back, and it was about making money too," they noted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.