New joint venture aims to solve critical issue with EV batteries: 'Setting a new benchmark'

Expanding the use of electric vehicles is crucial to our clean-energy transition, but with more EV batteries on the road and others starting to be decommissioned, a plan needs to be in place to recycle the valuable materials within them.

Not only does humankind need to demonstrate proper stewardship of the planet's limited resources, but we also need to reduce harmful waste and develop resilient supply chains in the face of economic and political instability.

To that end, a new joint venture has been finalized between battery materials company CNGR Advanced Material Co. and Revomet, a subsidiary of an international recycling firm, with the goal of establishing a new battery recycling supply chain in Europe, Infrastructure News reported.

Once the joint venture's stipulations are met, CNGR will acquire a 25% stake in Revomet Bitterfield, a wholly owned subsidiary that operates a battery scrap recycling facility in Germany, with an intake capacity exceeding 30,000 tons, the report explained.

"This partnership brings together cutting-edge recycling technologies, international market expertise, and a strong logistics network — setting a new benchmark for sustainable value creation in the battery industry," said CNGR managing director Filipe Costa in a statement.

The project focuses on driving circularity within Europe's battery raw material supply chain by recycling nickel, cobalt, and lithium, allowing them to reenter the production cycle and reduce the need for new mining projects, thereby bolstering European resource independence.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

This new partnership joins several other battery recycling initiatives that have been launched in Europe and around the world in recent years.

Ecobat announced the installation of three battery recycling facilities in Germany, England, and the United States. Meanwhile, Norway — a world leader in EV adoption — has recently established a collaborative effort to scale up its recycling capabilities.

Two other European companies have also partnered to streamline the recovery process of lithium from old EV batteries using proprietary technology that they say sets a new standard for purity.

Automakers, including Porsche, BMW, and Toyota, have also joined the effort to reduce waste and support circular economy ideals.

Recycled materials are often less expensive than mining raw materials when you factor in lower extraction and transportation costs, according to recent market research.

These projects also help battery manufacturers align with EU regulations that stipulate manufacturers must recycle at least 65% of a battery's total weight by 2025 and 70% by 2030.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.