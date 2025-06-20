Porsche creates game-changing program to combat major issue with electric vehicles: 'We strive to increase our independence'

Porsche has announced a new three-phase pilot program for recycling EV batteries to support the responsible use of resources and adapt to the industry's changing future.

The company joins a growing number of automakers that are looking to battery recycling to reduce waste and recover valuable resources, especially in the face of supply chain uncertainty.

First, it will work on testing a closed-loop raw material cycle for battery manufacturing. Following that, it aims to develop a recycling network for high-voltage batteries in collaboration with outside partners, according to an Interesting Engineering report.

"With the help of innovative recycling processes, we strive to increase our independence from volatile and geopolitically unstable raw material markets," said Barbara Frenkel, Executive Board Member for Procurement at Porsche, in a press release.

"Circular economy is a core pillar of our sustainability strategy, and with this pilot project, we want to underscore our ambitions."

There have already been success stories in battery recycling, with one recent study showing it's possible to recover 99.99% of lithium from a cell, along with high amounts of nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

Porsche plans to begin by shredding high-voltage batteries from its development vehicles into a "black mass" of recovered material. So far, it's produced 65 tons of the stuff, which is full of valuable resources.

The next step will be to further refine and separate this into the essential raw materials needed for the production of new cells, with a focus on quality and purity, as the report noted.

Once the company has successfully manufactured batteries with a defined amount of recycled materials, it'll move to real-world testing in Porsche vehicles.

The process will not only keep harmful toxins out of the environment but also allow their reuse in a closed-loop production cycle, helping the company improve its supply-chain resilience.

Currently, China has suspended exports of many rare earth materials that are necessary for the production of new EV batteries, according to a Reuters report.

While this situation presents challenges for the manufacturing sector, it may also prompt many companies to invest in greener methodologies that benefit the planet.

EVs are already cleaner and more efficient than gas-powered vehicles. They get up to 91% of the energy from their batteries and regenerative braking systems, while gas-guzzlers max out around 25% efficiency from their dirty fuel.

Electric vehicles also don't have any tailpipe emissions and can take advantage of electricity that's generated by more sustainable sources, such as solar power.

Homeowners can even capitalize on this to reduce their fuel costs by installing solar-panel arrays and battery storage to fuel up at home.

EnergySage can help with those projects by offering expert advice, along with a tool to compare contractor quotes to maximize savings when choosing to upgrade.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.