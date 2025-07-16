Tech company makes game-changing breakthrough to recover valuable resources from 'toxic stew': 'A critical milestone'

An eco-friendly mining waste processing company has partnered with a process review and engineering services group to help commercialize its proprietary reclamation system.

EnviroGold has been developing its NVRO process for recovering valuable metals from mine tailings — often a leftover toxic stew — to reduce the need for future mining and remediate waste areas.

It has partnered with Hatch, which Canadian Mining Journal described as a leading global professional services company that can help perform high-level process reviews and engineering studies to optimize EnviroGold's services.

According to the outlet, Hatch plans to finalize its engineering study by the end of the year while EnviroGold works to advance two clients through the third and fourth stages of its rapid deployment pathway.

"Appointing Hatch marks a critical milestone in our commercialization roadmap. Their deep expertise in nitric acid processing, flowsheet design, and sustainable metallurgy makes them uniquely qualified to support the commercial deployment of the NVRO process," explained David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold, per Canadian Mining Journal.

"This engagement advances our mission to unlock stranded metal value from tailings while delivering measurable environmental benefits to stakeholders. We look forward to collaborating with Hatch on a high-integrity design package aligned with international best practices," Cam added.

Gold mining is known to be destructive to the environment and can lead to displaced communities and water contamination.

Earthworks explained that toxic mining waste can include up to three dozen dangerous chemicals, including mercury and cyanide, which are often used in the mining process.

However, per its website, EnviroGold aims to extract up to $3.4 trillion worth of unrecovered materials from this waste while "alleviating the environmental and financial burdens of mine rehabilitation."

The company has stated that the tailings left over from mining operations include vast amounts of metals, such as gold, copper, zinc, and silver. That waste also contains valuable rare earth elements, which are in particularly short supply because of China's reaction to U.S. tariffs.

The patented NVRO process is said to offer 95% recovery rates for gold and silver, with strong performance on copper and other base metals. The process should also be able to reduce carbon emissions by up to 96% compared with traditional methods.

Mining waste is a massive problem, but the materials are valuable in building a more sustainable technology future. By improving recovery rates of these materials, EnviroGold aims to maximize the overall output while reducing costs and waste.

When paired with recycling the products built from these materials, this approach can bolster the circular economy, where materials find a second life instead of rotting in a landfill and polluting the environment.

