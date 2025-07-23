Researchers make key breakthrough that could solve major problem with EV batteries: 'This provides a significant savings'

Government electric vehicle battery researchers are cutting back on copper used in current collectors with astounding results.

The experts from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee successfully knocked down costs while boosting performance with a unique sandwich collector design that uses plastic, according to a news release.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes — the anode and the cathode — through the electrolyte. At the end of each electrode is a metal current collector, which conducts electricity from the battery to a circuit to power the EV. Copper is used for the anode, and aluminum is used for the cathode, per ORNL and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The experts replaced most of the metals with a polymer, or plastic, which they sandwiched between the remaining copper or aluminum.

"This provides a significant savings on near-critical materials, because much less copper and aluminum are needed," lead researcher Georgios Polyzos said.

For its part, copper is among the metals subject to on-and-off trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The latest was a planned 50% levy reported by CNBC.

Other battery components, such as graphite, have been hit with export rules in other countries. That's partly why EV and battery specialists around the world are working to find cheaper, better-performing parts with regional supply chains. Sodium, potassium, and even cow hair packs have made headlines.

The ORNL design provides better energy density, or the amount of power stored per pound, and the ability to charge to 80% in 10 minutes. What's more, the storage level was maintained at 1,000 cycles.

"We take 80% of the metal out, which makes it harder to do things quickly. But they've shown that you can still get fast charge and discharge," Brian Morin, CEO of South Carolina-based Soteria Battery Innovation Group, said in the release. Soteria built the current collector and collaborated with ORNL.

The innovation cuts costs by 85%, slashes the weight by three-quarters, and provides 27% more energy for longer trips, according to the release. The added polymer also addresses another battery fear: fires. While rare — gas cars combust more than EVs, per multiple reports — lithium-ion blazes can be intense.

"Our current collector acts like a circuit breaker inside the battery and eliminates about 90% of lithium-ion battery fires caused by short circuits," Morin said in the release.

The International Energy Agency reported that global EV sales jumped 25% last year to 17 million cleaner rides. They prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution compared to gas vehicles. That exhaust is a detriment to public health, as noted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Stateside, tax breaks of up to $7,500 for EV purchases expire Sept. 30 because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. So, buying one now can lock in extra savings. EV owners typically bank up to $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance reductions. And many states have their own perks that will remain, including tax breaks.

More savings can be achieved by using home-based solar panels to charge your EV. EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you get the rebates and the right installer. Unfortunately, the bill also cuts residential solar tax credits at year's end.

At ORNL, the team's current collector could soon be included on the latest batteries. The component can be made with a simpler roll-to-roll production process. It is expected to "significantly advance the performance metrics of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicle applications," per the release.

