Rail company unveils low-cost train that will be game-changer for travelers: 'Added value'

Spain, home to Europe's largest high-speed railway network, is gaining a new low-cost travel option between the cities of Barcelona and Seville on December 14.

Tickets are already available for purchase and start at just nine euros (approximately $10), allowing people to travel between the two large cities in around six hours, according to coverage by Catalan News.

These trains are operated by Ouigo, a low-cost rail company based in France, and run on Spain's electrified high-speed railway system with speeds of up to 186 miles per hour.

There will be stops in three other cities: Zaragoza, Madrid, and Córdoba, providing eco-friendly transportation without the need for transfers between the two endpoints, which was previously the case.

A curious traveler shared an inquiry about the route on TripAdvisor in 2023, asking: "Is it doable to take the train from Barcelona to Seville?"

Another commenter responded at the time that "I think you will find your Barcelona to Seville train will mean taking one to Madrid then change for Seville."





Ouigo's new route changes all that, making it more convenient for those looking to hop between the two major cities. It joins the recently added Mediterranean Corridor by the AVE railway system, which runs along the border of France and Spain.

Hélène Valenzuela, CEO of Ouigo España, noted, "The stop in Madrid will have an added value, and if ticket sales confirm our forecasts, we do not rule out adding more direct trips," according to Catalan News.

The company first began operating in Spain in 2021, with a route between Barcelona and Madrid, and since then, it's moved 20 million travelers. Half of those riders had Catalonia — whose capital is Barcelona — as either their origin or destination, the report added.

The new route can support 7,000 weekly riders between the two cities, which amounts to around 360,000 people per year.

Railways account for 8% of global passenger and freight transport, while they represent only 2% of the transportation sector's pollution. It requires one-tenth of the energy to move individuals around than driving or flying, and offers more sustainable land use than roadways.

Studies have shown that driving a car can lead to depression and sleep deprivation, making high-speed railway commutes a positive choice for mental health. Choosing public transportation can also reduce up to 2.2 tons of planet-warming carbon pollution per individual annually.

"By 2050, railway infrastructure should be an integral part of the natural landscape and therefore should become a 'green network' connecting biotopes, enabling species migration and providing diverse habitats for many different species," the International Union of Railways explained.

There are some minor trade-offs involved in traveling on Ouigo's discounted railway system, which the Minimalist Travel blog shared in 2023.

"In terms of comfort, Ouigo is nowhere near as bad as a budget (or any) airline, though the experience is a bit more cramped than a standard high speed train ride," it wrote, even with its double-decker coaches.

