New high-speed train will allow for exciting international connections: 'Flexibility to boost travel'

Commuters around the world swear by high-speed rail — trains that can get you from one location to another efficiently and at great speeds. These fast trains are hugely popular in places such as China, Japan, France, and Germany.

Access to this climate-conscious mode of transportation is also being expanded in Spain. Officials there recently announced plans to grow their high-speed rail network, known as AVE.

Spain's new Mediterranean Corridor will run all the way to the French border, including stops in Alicante, Valencia, and Castellon. And the plans are being fast-tracked. The hope is to have travelers using the new trains within two years.

Spain has made a tremendous economic commitment to high-speed rail. It allocated over €770 million last year to improving and expanding its network of tracks.

High-speed rail comes with a whole host of benefits. On the economic side, commuters can save tremendous amounts of money on the gas and costly car repairs that come with repeated long car trips. And train tickets are generally cheaper than passage on airplanes or other forms of travel. Plus, the construction of high-speed rail networks creates a lot of jobs.

High-speed trains are also an extremely convenient timesaver. They can get you where you need to go efficiently and quickly. And while you're riding, instead of having to focus on the road, you can get work done or simply relax. Economists estimate the boost in productivity brought by high-speed rail to be significant.

The environmental benefits are also huge. High-speed trains help get a ton of cars off the road, reducing global dependence on dirty fuels like oil and gas. Fewer cars mean less emissions — and less pollution means cleaner air for everyone.

There are many plans for more high-speed rail construction around the world. Canada has sought to build tracks between Toronto and Quebec City that are estimated to boost that economy by billions of dollars. And California has begun laying track to create the state's own high-speed network.

Officials in Spain were excited about the streamlining nature of their new project. Óscar Puente, the Minister of Transport, said, "In 2027, a person can get on in Almeria and reach France without passing through Madrid or making any transfers." He also said, "The AVE lines will have the flexibility to boost travel within the Valencia region, as well as long distance journeys."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.