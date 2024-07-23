5 high-speed trains that will blow you away

Over the next 15 years, Amtrak hopes to further develop the rail system in the U.S. by adding 39 new routes in over 25 states.

Rail systems have been around for centuries, but the relatively new invention of high-speed rail is taking the world by storm. It offers an electrically powered sustainable mode of transportation that reduces pollution up to 90%, according to Project Drawdown, and trains are only getting faster, more luxurious, and more convenient.

With current train speeds ranging from 160 miles per hour to 310 miles per hour and advancing technology opening the door for trains to travel up to 621 miles per hour, high-speed rail has the potential to change how we travel around the world.

