Traveler shares candid thoughts after taking low-cost trip on futuristic high-speed train: 'Would you say that's worth $25?'

A traveler shared his luxurious experience and candid thoughts about his trip on a futuristic high-speed train in China.

Although high-speed rail is widely used in Europe, and the U.S. is beginning to dip its figurative toe in the high-speed rail waters, it's hard to compete with China, which has emphasized the expansion of this form of travel in recent years. It's not uncommon for Westerners to share their experiences on high-speed trains in China, generally raving about the comfort and amenities, along with how affordable it is.

This particular traveler shared both sentiments, getting his business class ticket and experience for only $25.

In the video, TikToker Bearded Travels (@beardedtravels), a travel content creator based out of Thailand, begins by showing the business class lounge with free snacks, drinks, and shoe-cleaning stations. On the train, the seats are wide and recline almost into a bed. He was given free snacks and drinks, along with a small towel, and spent his time on the train watching soccer while traveling at 190 miles per hour. The cherry on top, which he was kind enough to share, was a clean bathroom.

He concludes the video by asking, "Would you say that's worth $25?"

Traveling by rail is not only cheaper in many cases, and less of a hassle than traveling by air, but rail travel also has a smaller environmental impact. Airplanes create significantly more carbon pollution, which contributes to the overheating of the planet, resulting in more extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

High-speed rail isn't just for long trips. It can mean a shorter and more comfortable commute for people just going a short distance for work.

Even for those who aren't concerned about the environment, the experience high-speed trains offer for an affordable price could be enough of an incentive for them to give it a try.

One person commented, "Damn cool, the West is in the dark ages when it comes to transport."

Another commenter added, "Absolutely worth it."

