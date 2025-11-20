Expert debunks widespread misconception about major auto industry shift: 'This one is very false'

Auto experts are setting the record straight on a widespread misconception about electric vehicles. In a recent TikTok, the pros at AutoTrader CA debunked the popular myth that EVs are bad for the environment.

"This one is very false," an expert from AutoTrader CA said of the myth.

Overall, EVs are much cleaner than gas-powered cars, producing dramatically lower levels of pollution over their lifetimes. As the expert explains, mining materials for the lithium-ion batteries used in EVs does have an environmental cost — but it's a one-time impact, unlike the continuous pollution generated by gas-powered vehicles.

"Even with that one-time impact, EV cars are way better for the environment than gas cars," the auto expert said.

But even with this environmental impact, the Alliance for Climate Transition Institute states that any pollution from EV battery production is offset within about two years of average driving. Meanwhile, harmful tailpipe pollution from a gas-powered vehicle is continuous and long-term over the vehicle's lifetime.

In fact, the International Council on Clean Transportation reported that a mid-size EV emits about 60-68% less pollution over its lifetime than a comparable gas-powered vehicle. And while clean-energy batteries require mining millions of tons of minerals, combustion engines depend on burning billions of tons of dirty fuels every year.

And yes, charging EVs can require dirty fuel when that electricity comes from the grid. But even then, EVs require far less fuel than gas-powered cars when accounting for charging — and their environmental benefits grow even stronger when they're charged with renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Some commenters on the AutoTrader CA TikTok raised concerns about what happens to EV batteries at the end of a vehicle's life. While this is a common criticism, modern recycling facilities can actually now recover up to 95% of critical materials — including lithium, nickel, and cobalt — from used EV batteries. Experts also note that battery technology is advancing so quickly that many batteries will soon outlast the vehicles they power.

So the experts — and the data — make one thing clear: despite lingering myths, EVs remain a far cleaner and more sustainable choice than gas-powered cars. Maybe it's time you make the switch.

