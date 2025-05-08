New report reveals surprising source powering millions of homes worldwide: 'More than ever before'

An increased demand for renewable energy options is excellent news for consumers.

Think tank Ember has shared good news for renewable energy, according to Reuters.

Ember's latest report found that renewables provided a record 32% of global energy in 2024. This put renewable energy production up 2% from the previous year.

Ember also reported that the global demand for electricity increased by 4% due to increased electric vehicle usage, heat waves that required more air conditioner use, and data centers.

Whether the use of renewable energy sources will increase in 2025 remains to be seen, though electricity and data analyst Euan Graham told Reuters that President Trump's tariffs could boost demand for renewable energy as more U.S. consumers become concerned over energy security.

Graham explained to Reuters, "Countries are thinking about their security and energy security more than ever before and I think that means homegrown renewable power like wind and solar becomes more and more attractive."

An increased demand for renewable energy options is excellent news for consumers. Renewable energy sources help home and business owners save money on their energy bills, particularly as heat waves continue to affect the globe amid an ever-changing climate.

Renewable energy sources also continue working in many instances where electricity would not. Those using these sources will need to worry less about losing power during heat waves, snowstorms, or extreme weather events that can knock down power lines.

More renewable energy production will also benefit the environment, as areas using solar, wind, or hydro will see reduced pollution and cleaner air.

Though typical energy sources, such as gas and coal, were still significant contributors to energy production in 2024, Reuters also reported that Global Renewables Alliance CEO Bruce Douglas is optimistic.

"Despite geopolitical and economic headwinds, the renewables industry delivered an additional 858 TWh of generation to the system last year — more than the combined annual electricity consumption of the UK and France," he shared in a statement.

