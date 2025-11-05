Researchers debunk widespread myth about electric vehicles: 'Unfounded'

Good news for electric vehicle owners and skeptics alike: A new large-scale study out of Sweden has officially put to rest the long-standing myth that EV batteries wear out too quickly.

Conducted by the Swedish used-car marketplace Kvdbil, the research analyzed the "State of Health" (SoH) of over 1,300 used EVs and plug-in hybrids — and the results were overwhelmingly positive.

"The main takeaway? The persistent myth about rapid battery degradation is just that — a myth," said Electrek.

The study found that eight out of 10 used EVs retained more than 90% of their original battery capacity, proving that modern battery technology is far more durable than critics have long claimed. Topping the list of high performers were Kia's EV6 and e-Niro, followed by the Tesla Model Y, which remains one of the world's most popular all-electric models.

For consumers, this news should signal a major perspective shift in the secondhand EV market. Concerns over costly battery replacements have long discouraged buyers, but the findings show that battery degradation happens slowly, meaning buyers can expect years of reliable performance from pre-owned models.

This is good news from an environmental standpoint as well, as battery technology is only improving and batteries are becoming recyclable, meaning fewer minerals need to be mined from the earth.

"The degradation of a car battery occurs slowly thanks to advanced technology and smart design, including cooling of the battery cells," said Martin Reinholdsson, test manager at Kvdbil, per Electrek. "This result also disproves the myth that used cars' batteries wouldn't last long."

Electrek added, "It is starting to look like batteries will outlast the vehicles themselves."

One commenter on the article wrote: "We heard the same fear from naysayers about hybrid batteries when they first came out, and those fears were just as unfounded. The thousands of mechanical parts in an ICE are far more likely to fail before an EV battery pack fails."

With findings like these, EVs (from a growing number of makers) are proving not just sustainable but also competitively priced investments with a long life ahead.

