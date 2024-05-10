Residents flock to appliance 'petting zoo' to experience latest home efficiency technology: 'There's a real need and opportunity to inform the public'

Not only was the event a "show and tell" of green technology, it allowed many to try out the different appliances and vehicles themselves.

Everyone may enjoy going to a petting zoo, but how often will you find one without any animals? Hundreds of Americans recently flocked to the appliance petting zoo at the Healthy Homes Fair in Washington, D.C., to discover new ways they can make their homes climate-friendly.

On April 6, Mitsubishi Electric and nonprofit Electrify DC hosted a free appliance petting zoo, e-bike tasting party, and more at the D.C. Armory, showcasing eco-friendly technology that can be easily adopted in everyday life.

Instead of petting goats and rabbits or taking turns riding a pony, attendees were invited into replicas of people's homes where they could test out various green tech. One section of the appliance petting zoo was entirely dedicated to heat pumps — which are known for releasing less planet-warming gas pollution than alternatives like gas furnaces.

The Washington Post reported that Josh Wharton, a regional sales manager with Mitsubishi Electric, took the opportunity to explain to homeowners what type of heat pumps would be best for their homes. He then directed them to nearby contractors who could explain how the technology could be installed.



Induction cooking the easy way

Other exhibits featured vendors showing how to use induction stoves while explaining the environmental benefits of using the appliance instead of gas stoves — for both renters and homeowners.

Not only was the event a "show and tell" of green technology, but it also allowed many to try out the different appliances and vehicles themselves. The "E-Bike Tasting Party" featured around 20 e-bikes for visitors to try for themselves, eliminating the need for multiple visits to different bike shops.

Vanessa Bertelli, who runs Electrify DC, told the Washington Post that, as there has been an increase in interest in adopting eco-friendly technology such as induction stoves, solar panels, and electric vehicles, many people are unaware of how to get started. By promoting the accessibility and ease of adopting this green technology, Mitsubishi's event was able to help answer these questions and concerns for visitors looking to become more climate aware.

"There's a real need and opportunity to inform the public about what these machines really do and why they're better than others, how much they cost, where you can find them and what [are the] applications," Bertelli told the outlet.

To continue educating the community on environmentally friendly technology, the organizers plan on hosting the Healthy Homes Fair every year.

