Bicycle company introduces world's first e-bike for kids — and it includes one key feature for parents

Electric bicycle manufacturer Fiido in January announced the release of the world's first e-bike for children: the Fiido Kidz.

If that sounds a little bit on the dangerous side, don't worry — Fiido has included several parental controls, including the ability to restrict access to the throttle and remotely set the bike's top speed (anywhere from 3.1 to 7.4 mph).

The bike is also equipped with "power cut off" drum brakes. These features are accessible via a smartphone app that remotely connects to the bike. The bike's battery is limited to about four hours of charge.

E-bikes have been rapidly rising in popularity in recent years as more people embrace lowering their environmental impact and opt for alternatives to cars. According to the Light Electric Vehicle Association, the number of e-bikes sold in the United States practically doubled from 2020 to 2021, from 450,000 to 880,000, as Bicycling magazine detailed.

E-bikes, which are powered by batteries, also require less physical exertion than regular bicycles, making them more accessible to more people.

According to one study published in the Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment journal, and shared by Science Direct, one individual who replaces their car trips with e-bike trips for an entire year could reduce their planet-overheating pollution by 225 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

While children are in no danger of contributing to the overheating of our planet by driving cars, introducing them to the wonders of e-biking at an early age could be a great way to get them to opt for e-bikes over cars once they are old enough to get a driver's license.

It could also help to get them into regular biking, which is an even better way to exercise and makes a lower environmental impact. The Fiido Kidz comes with a special pulse assist mode that is "in the realm between non-powered traditional balance bikes and full-throttle moto-style kids e-bikes," helping kids to learn how to balance.

The Fiido Kidz is listed at $599, but the company is offering it at $399 in a promotional launch offer.

