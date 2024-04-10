Olympic medalist develops tow-behind camper for e-bikes with staggering range: 'Takes away the anxiety of long-distance touring'

"Think of it as solar-enabled infinite camping mode."

An Olympic medalist is changing the e-biking game with a tow-behind camper that allows adventurers freedom to roam.

The camper, developed by 2012 rowing silver medalist Jeremiah Brown, has been named the Cyberdrop. As detailed by CleanTechnica, the design allows e-bikers to travel up to 130 miles on one charge while pulling the equipment.

"The Cyberdrop takes away the anxiety of long-distance touring," the official website says.

In a release video for the prototype, Brown explains that two hub motors work together to ensure a smooth ride, but a third motor can increase power by 33% if desired. A 92-kilowatt lithium-ion battery can be recharged overnight at standard outlets in the United States.

The camper also features "regenerative braking" that helps recharge the battery, three-way ventilation, a fully insulated cabin, and rooftop solar panels that can add another 30 miles of range daily or power up personal devices like cellphones without draining the battery.

"Think of it as solar-enabled infinite camping mode," Brown says of the angular Tesla Cybertruck–inspired design.

On his Instagram account (@the4yearolympian), Brown shares some of his travels using the Cyberdrop, a product he says took "six months of learning, designing, engineering, and fabricating."

Official details regarding the Cyberdrop's pricing are not yet available, but the outlet New Atlas stated that it's expected to go for around $7,000, as reported by CleanTechnica.

Avid campers and health-conscious explorers could be enticed by the long-term savings and benefits of an initial investment in the Cyberdrop.

E-bikes have increased in popularity, and a number of new products and innovations have been hitting the market to support the adoption of the more eco-friendly and cost-effective way of getting around — particularly compared to gas-powered vehicles. The release of the prototype seems to fall in line with the growing trend and addresses a new area of the market.

