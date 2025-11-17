Car expert shares video after transforming beloved classic into EV: 'Coolest electric car I have seen'

Electric vehicles come in all shapes and sizes — from the Rivian truck to the Microlino tiny compact car.

Now, with the emergence of automobile lovers converting classic models into electric cars, an electric vehicle can truly look like anything.

A TikTok user, Firefly (@edgeevconversions), shared a video of a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, which can be added to this list of converted vintage cars running on full electric power.

The car, called Firefly, was acquired by the user having a fresh aesthetic remodel. Now, the user has taken to updating the inside of the Beetle.

"I pulled the engine," the user explains in the video, as he shows the new internal system of the car. "I've got 26 kilowatts of Tesla batteries," he adds.

Other EV lovers have made similarly iconic transformations. One person turned a 1966 Mustang into an all-electric vehicle, similarly using a full Tesla internal build. Someone else took a DeLorean DMC-12, a car known from its appearance in the film "Back to the Future," and made it fully electric.

Switching to an EV means more than driving in style. By switching to electric power, not only will you stop producing tailpipe pollution, which harms the planet, but you'll save time and money on fluid changes like gas or oil.

While pushback against EVs centers on the millions of tons of minerals still needed to be mined for EV batteries, the fact is, we're already extracting billions of tons of dirty fuels from the earth every year, and those are not reusable.

Plus, there are added ways to make an EV switch serve you. To make ownership further affordable and eco-friendly, installing solar panels is a great next step. These are more cost-effective and reliable than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

If you're unsure where to begin with solar installation, EnergySage simplifies the process by allowing you to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save as much as $10,000 on installations.

Charging your EV at home is another way to add some savings. With Qmerit, EV drivers can get Level 2 chargers installed in their homes with the company's free, instant installation estimates.

Commenters on the video of the all-electric vintage Beetle shared their approval for the conversion.

"Coolest electric car I have seen," one person said.

Another added, "Engineering work is ingenious!"

