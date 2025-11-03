Car expert shares look inside adorably tiny EV: 'One of the funniest cars I've ever driven'

"You know what, I kind of want it."

Growing up, many of us owned one of those little red-and-yellow cars that made us feel like grown-ups. Now, as adults, we can own a car that might just make us feel like a little kid all over again.

The automotive TikTok channel SB Xtra (@supercarblondie.xtra) uploaded a quick review of the Microlino, an electric vehicle that is small in stature but has amassed a massive amount of buzz online.

"This is the Microlino, and it's one of the funniest cars I've ever driven," said the reviewer.

While that may sound like an insult to some, it was actually meant as a compliment. Although the car won't ever win any awards for its top speed or roomy interior, it can prove to be more than enough for any driver looking to get from Point A to Point B while reducing their impact on the environment.

With a starting price of $21,000, the Microlino is an affordable compact car that just might live up to all of the hype. With three lithium-ion battery options ranging from 5.5 to 15 kilowatt-hours, the Microlino can travel up to 141 miles on a single charge.

In the comment section, users were torn between lining up to buy the car or joking about its mini size.

"You know what, I kind of want it," wrote one commenter.

"Oh wow, Steve Urkel's car," joked another user.

Regardless of their size, EVs can help significantly reduce harmful carbon pollution, improve local air quality, and lower overall fossil fuel consumption. With ongoing advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure, EV drivers are traveling farther on a single charge than ever before, spending less time and money at charging stations and more time on the road.

