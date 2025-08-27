'Back to the Future' car gets mind-blowing upgrade for real-world driving: 'Masterpiece'

A YouTube car enthusiast stumbled upon a custom-built EV, highlighting the world of converting vintage vehicles into more modern and eco-friendly versions of themselves.

The video was shared by car expert JoeMarkus (@Joe-Markus), who has quite a few videos about electric vehicles.

"We made it here to the supercharger station in Madison, Wisconsin, and check out what we ran into," Joe says in the video. He pans the camera to show a DeLorean DMC-12, a car most known for its role in the 1985 film "Back to the Future."

The owner of the DeLorean, who made the updates to the car, explains, "We're running a Tesla 3 Performance motor in it. We're pushing about 60 to 65 kilowatt hours of battery."

Electric conversions like this one bring the clean energy of modern EVs to classic cars. When electric vehicles first hit the market, they were much more niche, and the options were fairly limited. Now, with vehicles from a variety of manufacturers, catering to different needs and lifestyles, EV driving doesn't look one specific way.

Switching to an EV comes with a breadth of benefits. By switching to electric power instead of burning dirty fuels, not only will you limit your contribution to pollution, but you'll save time and money on fluid changes like gas or oil.

To make EV ownership further affordable and eco-friendly, installing solar panels is a great next step. These are more cost-effective and reliable than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. Plus, solar energy comes entirely from the sun, making it endless and renewable.

If you're unsure where to begin with solar installation, EnergySage simplifies the process by allowing you to compare quotes from vetted local installers and potentially save up to $10,000.

Reactions to this electric version of the iconic time-traveling car were a steady mix of nostalgia and awe-struck.

One comment on the video said, "Fixing the main DMC-12 problem (the engine) and doing it so clean.... what a great masterpiece."

Another comment added, "I think this is more original than the original, Doc would be proud," referencing one of the main characters from the classic film.

