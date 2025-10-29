Car expert shares video after giving futuristic update to iconic American car: 'Probably the coolest car mod I've ever seen'

One car enthusiast modified his Tesla by turning the body into that of a 1966 Mustang, impressing viewers.

The official Tesla YouTube account posted a Short showing the unique car. The account wrote that the vehicle is a "'66 Mustang on the outside" and "Tesla on the inside." The owner used the "Summon" feature to call the car, which drove itself toward them.

"When you love vintage cars but also want it to drive itself," the video caption said.

This modification is a hit among both Tesla and vintage muscle car enthusiasts. It offers the best of both worlds: the aesthetic of a classic car and the benefits of electric vehicles. Many Tesla drivers have long discussed how to upgrade iconic car frames with the upgraded technology of the EV.

Vintage cars may look good, but the pollution they create is ugly. Many classic vehicles were made with inefficient fuel systems that guzzle gas and release more heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. This contributes to the overheating of the planet and various health issues among drivers. Electric vehicles are better for the environment, plus they save drivers hundreds on gas and maintenance costs.

Commenters showed love for the '66 Mustang Tesla mod under the YouTube Short. Many wanted to try building their own vintage-bodied EVs.

"This is probably the coolest car mod I've ever seen. Retro exterior with all the awesome Tesla features we love," one person wrote.

"Classic American muscle meeting Tesla EV is a dream come true. Make me a Corvette Stingray with FSD, please," another said.

