Researchers issue warning after discovering invisible health threat lurking in air: 'Loss of immune tolerance'

Air pollution is commonly linked to an increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, but research has revealed it is also causing your body hidden harm.

What's happening?

A study published in the journal Rheumatology found that people "living in areas with higher fine particulate pollution were more likely to have elevated anti-nuclear antibodies," according to ScienceBlog.

Anti-nuclear antibodies are made by the immune system but mistakenly attack the body's own cells and tissues. The presence of these antibodies can indicate an increased risk for autoimmune disorders, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

Researchers analyzed blood from thousands of Canadian residents across different postal codes. People exposed to the most polluted air — measured by the amount of microparticles — were the most likely to have high antibody concentrations.

The smallest particles seemed to pose the biggest threat, as they could more easily enter the bloodstream and inflame tissue, resulting in a "loss of immune tolerance," per ScienceBlog.

Why is this finding concerning?

Long-term exposure to air pollution is bad for you, but the extent of damage is still being revealed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Exposure to severe pollution can cause respiratory irritation and illnesses like asthma, cardiovascular issues like heart attacks and strokes, and increase the risk of developing certain cancers. Pollution can also affect memory, metabolism, and reproductive health.

Some of these conditions can take years to develop and may ultimately prove fatal. Air pollution is estimated to be responsible for millions of premature deaths each year, earning its nickname as the "invisible killer."

What's being done to reduce air pollution?

Most air pollution comes from the burning of fossil fuels. Transitioning away from oil, gas, and coal towards cleaner, renewable energy, such as solar, hydropower, and wind, can reduce the amount of particulates in the air.

To help reduce air pollution, many states and cities are tightening vehicle emission standards, expanding public transit and electric vehicle infrastructure, and creating greener spaces to filter and cool air.

To reduce your exposure to excess air pollution, monitor your local air quality index and stay indoors when those readings are poor. For your home, invest in an air purifier to keep your home's air crisp and clean.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



