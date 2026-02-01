  • Tech Tech

Researchers issue warning after discovering invisible health threat lurking in air: 'Loss of immune tolerance'

Researchers analyzed blood from thousands of residents.

by Cassidy Lovell
A study has found that air pollution can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Photo Credit: iStock

Air pollution is commonly linked to an increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, but research has revealed it is also causing your body hidden harm.

What's happening?

A study published in the journal Rheumatology found that people "living in areas with higher fine particulate pollution were more likely to have elevated anti-nuclear antibodies," according to ScienceBlog.

Anti-nuclear antibodies are made by the immune system but mistakenly attack the body's own cells and tissues. The presence of these antibodies can indicate an increased risk for autoimmune disorders, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

Researchers analyzed blood from thousands of Canadian residents across different postal codes. People exposed to the most polluted air — measured by the amount of microparticles — were the most likely to have high antibody concentrations.

The smallest particles seemed to pose the biggest threat, as they could more easily enter the bloodstream and inflame tissue, resulting in a "loss of immune tolerance," per ScienceBlog.

Why is this finding concerning?

Long-term exposure to air pollution is bad for you, but the extent of damage is still being revealed. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Exposure to severe pollution can cause respiratory irritation and illnesses like asthma, cardiovascular issues like heart attacks and strokes, and increase the risk of developing certain cancers. Pollution can also affect memory, metabolism, and reproductive health.

Some of these conditions can take years to develop and may ultimately prove fatal. Air pollution is estimated to be responsible for millions of premature deaths each year, earning its nickname as the "invisible killer."

What's being done to reduce air pollution?

Most air pollution comes from the burning of fossil fuels. Transitioning away from oil, gas, and coal towards cleaner, renewable energy, such as solar, hydropower, and wind, can reduce the amount of particulates in the air.

To help reduce air pollution, many states and cities are tightening vehicle emission standards, expanding public transit and electric vehicle infrastructure, and creating greener spaces to filter and cool air.

To reduce your exposure to excess air pollution, monitor your local air quality index and stay indoors when those readings are poor. For your home, invest in an air purifier to keep your home's air crisp and clean.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x