New research finds troubling link between air pollution and reproductive health: 'It's no surprise'



Couples struggling to conceive are already facing significant challenges. Now, they'll have to add where they live and the air quality into the equation.



What's happening?

As detailed by the Guardian, a recent study found that air pollution can significantly reduce the chances of a successful live birth after an IVF treatment. Fine particulates found in pollution can disrupt the development of the egg — not just the early pregnancy stage — by entering the bloodstream and into the ovaries and placenta.

The study looked at fertility treatments over eight years, including 3,659 frozen embryo transfers from 1,836 patients, and monitored if the outcomes were affected by different levels of air pollution. The odds of a live birth decreased by 38%, demonstrating for the first time that air pollution can negatively affect "the quality of the eggs, not just the early stages of pregnancy."

"Pollution is harmful to almost all aspects of human health, and it's no surprise to me that reproductive health is also affected … climate change poses a serious and immediate threat," said Dr. Sebastian Leathersich, a fertility specialist and gynecologist.

Why is this trend concerning?

Air pollution wreaks havoc on human health, and a developing baby deserves every chance at a healthy life from the beginning.

Aside from affecting IVF baby development, data has shown exposure to airborne toxic particles during pregnancy increases the risk of newborns being underweight. Babies and children are also at higher risk of developing mental health issues from air pollution. The Guardian details this study on IVF births, which found that even low levels of air pollution can harm reproductive health.

What is being done about air pollution?

While progress is happening, with the EPA's recent regulations targeting steel plants in lower-income communities, much more needs to be done to protect families from the harmful effects of air pollution. More government oversight and pro-climate lawmakers will drive change, so use your voice wisely.

Tech advancements are happening daily in the fight to clean up our air. A Bill Gates-backed startup discovered a way to store air pollution underground — potentially for centuries.

You can also make impactful choices today. Swap dirty energy sources for cleaner ones wherever possible around your home. One way to do that is to ditch your gas stove, which data continues to show is bad for your health, for an induction stovetop.

