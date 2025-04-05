Experts sound alarm as new research identifies major threat to heart health: 'Less able to tolerate additional stressors'

Experts are sounding the alarm after a new study revealed a possible link between air pollution and negative heart health. Research found that breathing in impurities in the air may also lead to inflammation and cardiovascular problems, especially for those already suffering from heart failure.

What's happening?

The study, published by an American Heart Association journal called Circulation, examined the effects of ambient fine particle matter (PM2.5) on a small number of individuals with existing heart problems compared to those without. In simple terms, PM2.5 refers to particles in the air with a diameter of 2.5 μm or less that can be inhaled.

They're not always caused by pollution; sometimes they come from things like dust and pollen, but they're also caused by burning fossil fuels, industrial activity, and construction.

The study found that on days with high levels of PM2.5 in the air, those with existing heart conditions had much higher levels of inflammation than the other subjects. Additionally, those with existing conditions also took much longer to recover.

"People with heart failure already typically have a compromised cardiovascular system," the medical director of heart failure for heart and vascular services at RWJBarnabas Health, Kulpreet Barn, told HealthCentral. "This makes them less able to tolerate additional stressors, such as air pollution."

Why is the study important?

Heart disease is already a huge health problem. According to the CDC, it is the leading cause of death for men and women across most racial and ethnic groups, with one person succumbing to heart disease every 33 seconds. Aside from the human costs, it's also a hefty economic burden for the only developed nation in the world without universal healthcare.

This study adds to the growing body of work covering the ill effects of air pollution. The World Health Organization estimates that 4 million deaths are attributable to impurities in the air each year.

However, the study's authors are quick to point out the limited scope of the research (only 77 individuals) and possibilities of other causes.

"It could be related to loss of jobs or higher disability, which leads to [people] living in areas that may have higher levels of air pollution," said Sadeer Al-Kindi, an associate professor at Houston Methodist & Weill Cornell Medicine and medical director of the Center for Health and Nature in Houston, according to HealthCentral.

What can be done about it?

The solutions to improve air quality combine individual actions and robust legislation. Firm commitments to curb pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels are one part of the solution. Other actions include adopting renewable energy sources like wind and solar, ditching gas-powered vehicles, and reducing waste and overall consumption.

