Scientists make concerning discovery after studying tea bags — here's what you need to know

A new study warns that your afternoon cup of tea may come with an unhealthy helping of microplastics and nanoplastics.

What's happening?

Researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona issued a press release revealing that several types of commercially available tea bags released millions of microplastics (no larger than five millimeters) and nanoplastics (smaller in diameter than human hair) when steeped.

Tea bags containing polypropylene released an astounding 1.2 billion particles per milliliter. Cellulose and nylon tea bags released around 135 million particles per milliliter and 8.18 million particles per milliliter, respectively.

The team used advanced techniques to analyze and characterize particle release, including electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, and laser Doppler velocimetry. The findings were published in the journal Chemosphere.

Why is this important?

While the scientists acknowledge in their analysis that plastic has contributed to lighter shipping loads and the extended shelf life of perishable foods, among other positive gains, they point to the dark side of using it. That is, plastic pollution appears to be a significant health threat, and human gut cells could interact with all three varieties of particles after 24 hours, per NTD News.

Scientists are still working to understand potential implications of microplastic and nanoplastic exposure, but a growing body of research has connected it to autoimmune conditions, neurological diseases, developmental issues, cancer, and other severe health complications.

What can be done about plastic food contamination?

The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona team called for increased awareness about the connection between plastic pollution and human health.

"As the usage of plastics in food packaging continues to rise, scientific research and policymaking must address the challenges posed by MNPL contamination to ensure food safety and consumer well-being," they wrote.

The U.N. Environment Programme estimates the world is producing more than 440 million tons of plastic waste annually (around 36% from packaging), so it is clear amending the issue won't be an overnight fix.

However, plastic packaging alternatives are increasingly entering the market, and scientific breakthroughs could result in more following suit, including an edible film that seems to be as effective at preserving fish freshness as plastic.

Many companies are also doing their part to limit the use of plastic, and tea drinkers have plenty of options. Brands like Numi and Harney & Sons offer loose-leaf teas, while Indian company Esah Tea has launched a microplastic-free, biodegradable tea bag.

Many companies are also doing their part to limit the use of plastic, and tea drinkers have plenty of options. Brands like Numi and Harney & Sons offer loose-leaf teas, while Indian company Esah Tea has launched a microplastic-free, biodegradable tea bag.




