A major tech company has achieved its goal of 100% plastic-free product packaging — here's how they did it

Google has successfully made the switch from plastic hardware packaging to paper, doing so months ahead of schedule.

According to Packaging World, the global tech giant had aimed to eliminate all plastic from the packaging of items like its Fitbit, Nest, and Pixel devices by 2025, with an announcement made in October 2020 when it had already achieved a 94% reduction.

Now, after prototyping a number of innovative alternatives to avoid shrink wrap and plastic tape, Google has developed fiber-based materials that will be rolled out in all of its packaging.

For example, a molded fiber pulp partly made from recycled newspapers ensures the protection of its technology when out for delivery. Meanwhile, the packaging itself is fully recyclable, but its design is also said to encourage recycling behavior among customers.

"Internal research showed that the look and feel of packaging influences whether consumers recycle it, and whether recycling centers accept it," a Google press release detailed. "Our new design embodies this insight with a visually speckled texture and an uncoated surface that not only looks great, but also looks recyclable."

As Supply Chain Solutions Center observed, 91% of plastic packaging gets sent to landfill sites. There, the material will contribute to the production of methane, a gas that is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of planet-warming potential.

The plastic will not degrade naturally for decades, even centuries, all the while leaching harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater from the petrochemicals used during its creation. It will also gradually erode into micro- and nanoplastics, which are being increasingly found to negatively impact human health — not to mention animal health.

Meanwhile, the consistent need for new plastic packaging produces a high quantity of pollutants when creating the material. By cutting this need, we can stop the mining and extraction of dirty fuels for plastic creation and reduce the harmful toxins released during the process.

Notably, Google is also allowing other companies to view its recyclable packaging designs to help with their own plastic-free creations.

"After all, innovation in sustainability should be collaborative, not competitive," Google said. "We hope other companies will share their insights, amplify their impact, and ultimately help bring about the change we collectively need."

