Scientists warn about concerning factor that could be linked to cancer: 'Exposures are ... projected to increase'

A recent study on the link between microplastics and multiple forms of cancer has sparked a debate between scientists who aren't fully convinced about the results.

What's happening?

According to the Washington Post, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, published a paper in the journal Environmental Science and Technology and "concluded that there is evidence linking microplastics to lung cancer and colon cancer, as well as some reproductive problems."

The researchers conducted thousands of studies, largely on mice, that explored the impacts of exposure to microplastics on three bodily systems. In hopes of assessing the risk to humans, they looked for "evidence of changes in the colon and lungs, as well as signs that the microplastics were having carcinogenic, or cancerous, effects," per the Washington Post.

While the results of the study are concerning, other scientists warned that the findings could be premature.

"We are still learning about the nature of the plastics in the human body and there is a lot of published research based on shaky assumptions," Matthew Campen, a professor and toxicologist at the University of New Mexico, wrote in an email to the Washington Post. "I am not really critical of those papers, because we have to start somewhere, but using data from those studies to assess human health is just too soon."

Why is this important?

Amid continued efforts to evaluate the full effects of increased exposure to microplastics, it's already clear that they pose dangerous health risks. Even more concerning is the fact that these tiny particles "are now virtually everywhere: in the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat," per the Washington Post.

In addition to the potential connection between microplastics and cancer, research has linked ongoing exposure to lung disorders, neurological issues, immune system dysfunction, cancer, and other severe health complications.

Despite the skepticism, some scientists praised the findings on microplastic exposure's link to cancer as a significant advancement.

"The conclusion about microplastic exposure being a 'suspected' hazard to human digestive, reproductive, and respiratory systems represents a stronger stance than many previous reviews in my opinion," Luís Fernando Amato-Lourenço, a postdoctoral researcher at the Free University of Berlin who studies microplastics in the body and was not involved in the study, told the Washington Post.

What's being done about this?

The Washington Post painted a grim outlook regarding the push to reduce our exposure to microplastics. While scientists have increasingly begun pushing for action from policymakers, progress has stalled. In November, negotiations in Busan, South Korea, for a global plastics treaty that could have curbed the production of microplastics fell through.

"The government waits," Tracey Woodruff, professor and director of the UCSF Center for Reproductive Health and the Environment and one of the paper's authors, told the Washington Post. "And while we're waiting, exposures are not only continuing but are projected to increase."

There are ways we can help reduce the amount of plastic entering our environment and bodies, which would potentially lower the risks associated with microplastics. Simple swaps like choosing reusable water bottles over plastic ones and exploring other plastic-free alternatives can help protect your health and the planet.

