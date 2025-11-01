Shopper stunned after finding valuable item for cheap at thrift store: 'Couldn't believe it'

This isn't your grandma's bread maker. A recent thrifter just came across the find of a lifetime: a Zojirushi bread maker for just $8.99.

"Couldn't believe it," they wrote. "Been waiting years to find one."

Zojirushi is a Japanese brand known for high-end kitchen appliances, especially rice cookers and bread machines. Its bread makers are considered premium, with excellent durability, quiet motors, and consistent results, often vastly outperforming cheaper models from brands like Oster or Hamilton Beach.

These bread machines, despite being decades old, are still a favorite among home bakers, often retailing for several hundred dollars new. Spotting one for just $8.99 at a thrift store is the kind of rare, jackpot find that thrifters dream about.

"This and their neuro fuzzy rice maker are my white whale," said one commenter.

"My white whale," another commented, with a distressed emoji.

Savvy thrifters refer to their best, luckiest find as their "white whale" on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

If you have a good eye for details and are willing to do a little research as you go, thrift stores can be goldmines for high-quality home appliances at a fraction of retail prices. Beyond picking up everyday necessities secondhand, a good eye can also make you money.

For example, these bread machines sell for no less than $60 on eBay, with some of the best quality examples going for hundreds. A sharp eye while thrifting can turn a casual drop-in at your local Goodwill into a profitable resale, especially with premium brands that hold their value over time. And while the personal savings are a great hack, thrifting also keeps perfectly good items — especially e-waste that contains toxic batteries — out of landfills.

"Great you knew what it was, I would have walked on by," wrote one thrifter. "Great find!"

"This is the bread machine I use and I adore it so much," said another.

