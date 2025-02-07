  • Home Home

Shopper sparks envy with unbelievable thrift shop find: 'There's no way unless you're in Europe'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A shopper struck gold when they found a super expensive leather jacket for just $6 at their local thrift store. 

Their post on r/ThriftStoreHauls sparked a debate after other thrifters couldn't believe they had picked up a Rick Owens leather jacket in such pristine condition for so little money. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
"You did NOT!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"There's no way unless you're in Europe," wrote one commenter

"You did NOT! Thats amazing!" added another

The shopper shared several photos of the pristine black jacket with a lovely turn-down collar and multiple pockets. Similar Rick Owens leather jackets retail for more than $4,000, making this find a particular steal. 

Thrift stores have been likened to an adult treasure hunt and can be a great way to get high-quality goods for just a fraction of the retail price. Thrift stores often have a vast selection of clothing, shoes, and other apparel as well as household appliances, and some even sell furniture. Finding what you need at a thrift store can help keep your expenditure low while also providing you with high-quality goods or one-off vintage finds.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

Thrifting also helps to conserve resources and reduce waste, especially when it comes to buying clothes. Clothing waste dominates landfills across the world because of the rise of fast fashion and its associated throw-away culture, which encourages people to buy and dispose of clothes quickly as fashion trends change, leaving a negative impact on the environment.

The fashion industry as a whole also has a large environmental impact. It not only uses a large amount of natural resources, such as water, but it is also responsible for 10% of the harmful carbon pollution released every year. This is more pollution than is produced by all international flights and maritime shipping combined, per the World Economic Forum

If you're new to thrifting, check out our guide, and you'll soon be thrifting like a pro.

