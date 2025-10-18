Shopper thrilled after finding stunning vintage item for cheap at thrift store: 'Couldn't believe it'

A Reddit user just proved that the thrill of thrifting is alive and well — and that sometimes, all it takes is one lucky find to strike gold. They shared photos of a stunning Drexel furniture piece they picked up for a major bargain at a local thrift shop.

"Found this at the thrift shop for $45 and couldn't believe it!" the shopper wrote. "Trying to learn more about the piece and the line." The post, shared to r/midcenturymodern, shows photos of the sleek wooden furniture and its original logo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Drexel Furniture — especially its midcentury lines like Declaration and Profile — is highly sought after by collectors for its timeless design and meticulous craftsmanship. Similar pieces can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars online, making this shopper's $45 discovery an incredible deal. One commenter summed up what many were thinking: "Wow, what a steal, that thing is gorgeous!"

Beyond the thrill of the treasure hunt, the post highlights one of the most appealing things about shopping at thrift stores: uncovering well-made, high-quality items for a fraction of their original price. Vintage and antique furniture are often built from solid wood and designed to last, unlike many modern mass-produced pieces. For shoppers, thrifting offers a unique opportunity to incorporate history, artistry, and durability into their homes without breaking the bank.

Thrift finds like this also help keep perfectly good furniture out of already-overflowing landfills. In addition to the savings shoppers enjoy when buying previously loved items, this practice also reduces demand for manufacturing, thereby contributing to less planet-warming pollution. Secondhand shoppers have found all sorts of gems, like one who found a $2,000 designer chair and resold it for nearly $500 profit.

Fellow Reddit users were equally impressed with the shopper's find. As one person said in the comments, "Drexel really made some beautiful stuff. They weren't as prolific as other makers and don't get a lot of hype but the quality of their work was among the best of any furniture maker of the time."

Another said, "$45?! Dang what a steal." A third added, "What incredible luck!"

