Shopper makes incredible discovery after noticing rattling noise in thrift store piggy bank: 'Amazing find'

Thrifting is all about the treasure hunt, and you can't forget that anything you buy may contain even more treasures for you.

One Redditor proved this true when they found a coin from 1858 in a piggy bank they got at a thrift store. They posted a photo of the well-worn coin in the r/coincollecting community, noting that they heard a rattling noise, didn't expect much, and were shocked when this popped out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Most people who like thrifting look for the treasure they can see. Many have had their dreams come true, like one person who found real gold and silver jewelry among baubles or another who found vintage coolers in their original boxes.

However, this story reminds us that learning to thrift well means also looking for treasures we can't see. This can mean searching in drawers, pockets, or even piggy banks to find even more treasures.

According to the University of Colorado, thrifting is a great way to find updated and valuable pieces at a lower price. You can keep these, or you can sell them to make money, too.

You may even be able to find luxury items at a fraction of the cost, which can help you upgrade your lifestyle without breaking the bank. Rare items and valuable items end up in thrift stores, too, and you can find them and add them to your cart.

In case you were wondering, thrifting is good for the planet, too. EarthDay explains that it keeps some items out of landfills, so their dyes and other chemicals that go into processing them don't leach into the soil and the water supply. This is good for all of us, since it affects the food we eat and the water we all drink.

Other Redditors were excited about the find, too.

"Cool! Nice find," one said.

"Amazing find! Even in this condition these are worth a decent amount nowadays," someone else noted.

"What a find!!" another commenter added.

