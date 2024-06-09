Shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of renowned knife set found at thrift store: 'I got so lucky'

"Take care of them and they'll be good to you."

If you have luxury taste with a frugal mentality, you'll be relieved to know that you don't need to compromise on quality.

One thrifter posted a photo on r/ThriftStoreHauls that proves luxury brands don't always have to cost an arm and a leg if you know where to shop.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo reveals a Wüsthof knife set in a butcher's block that was purchased for 10 euros (nearly $11). The retail price for these knife sets can reach thousands of dollars. On their website, one 10-piece knife block set costs $1,715, with the cheapest block set being $525.

To say the thrift shopper scored a great deal is a serious understatement.

"I got so lucky," the original poster wrote.

This luxury knife brand is top-tier in kitchens worldwide, but it comes with a steep price tag.

One reason why these knives are so popular is their quality and longevity. For a product like this, it's great to purchase on resale because there's no such thing as sloppy seconds.

Buying luxury products such as these while thrifting or on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, eBay, and Decluttr is a sure way to save incredible amounts of money and keep items out of our landfills.

The problem with landfills is that they're overflowing with products and materials that take years to break down, producing toxic gases such as methane — a main contributor to the planet's overheating.

Luckily, landfills may soon become much less crowded, because recent studies show that the thrifting market is experiencing significant growth. According to ThredUp's 2024 Resale Report, the global secondhand market is expected to reach $350 billion by 2028. This surge is good not just for savvy shoppers' wallets but also for the planet.

One of the coolest things about thrifting is the possibility of finding extraordinary items you weren't even looking for. One shopper bought a purse and found it full of unused gift cards worth $70. Another shopper found her wedding dress for $7. It's finds like these that make thrifting worth the hunt.

If you have a bigger budget, you can browse websites like Kaiyo and score deals on high-end furniture. Kaiyo plants a tree for every purchase and claims to have kept over 7 million pounds of furniture out of our landfills.

Vestiaire Collective is another great platform for luxury handbags and clothing at discounted prices. Gucci, anyone?

The knife set received a lot of praise and congratulatory remarks.

"Wow! What a find … They are excellent knives … Take care of them and they'll be good to you," one person said.

"I'm so jelly! … this is GOLD," a commenter exclaimed.

"I was blown away when I saw the prices these go for. Someone else was looking at them at the same time so I had to hurry," the OP replied.

