Bride-to-be shares 'incredible' wedding dress bought from thrift store: 'Magnificent find, stunning fit!'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

Thrifting has been on the rise in recent years. According to online secondhand stop ThredUp, "the global secondhand apparel market is set to reach $350 billion by 2028." With people sharing their thrift finds and success stories, like vintage bags and designer jackets, it's no wonder shoppers are on the hunt for a great deal.

One happy bride took to Reddit to share her success thrifting a dress for her wedding. In a photo posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls, we can see the bride showing off her beautiful satin and tulle dress. While she has covered her face, she looks stunning, so you may be shocked to read the caption of the photo says, "Thrifted my dress for $7."

Photo Credit: Reddit

When you swap out even just a fraction of your clothing purchases with thrifted items, you can save close to $100 a year, as the TCD Guide's step about thrifting covers. 

If you decide to thrift a wedding dress, the savings can rise exponentially. Wedding website The Knot found that the average wedding dress in 2023 cost around $2,000. Getting married is a joyous occasion, but the celebrations are very costly, so saving nearly $2,000 will help your budget.

Additionally, shopping second hand gives items new life. The Waste and Resources Action Programme found that "extending the average life of clothes by just three months of active use per item would lead to a 5-10% reduction in each of the carbon, water, and waste footprints." 

Commenters on the post were thrilled for the bride. One person wrote, "It looks incredible on you, congratulations on the thrift score and your nuptials!"

Another supportive Redditor said, "Magnificent find, stunning fit!"

Finally, someone commented, "It's gorgeous!!! You looked stunning. And for 7 dollars it's a win!"

