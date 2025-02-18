Shopper stunned after stumbling across sought-after boots on thrift store shelf: 'Like a glove'

A shopper scored a major deal while hitting up their local secondhand store, finding a pricey pair of winter boots for a mere $20, beating out online resellers and Amazon.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the shopper posted photos of a pair of calf-length lace-up boots, trimmed with fur and some serious laces, and described them as "brand spanking new."

"I found them on eBay for $45-90 used. They're out of stock on Amazon, so not sure what their retail price would be, guessing around $160. They fit like a glove, and they're super comfy," they wrote in the caption.

A similar pair of winter boots from the brand, which focuses on hiking and activity footwear, goes for about $170 new.

Hitting up a secondhand or thrift store can be a great money-saving option, as was the case for this shopper, who not only saved money on the actual item but on shipping costs from eBay and Amazon, too. That also means they possibly reduced the use of resources from transportation, depending on how they got to the store to land the shoes.

More and more people are taking the time to find fantastic items for great deals at thrift stores. One shopper found a pair of Danner winter boots, which typically go for over $400, for just $30, while another scored a high-end piece of porcelain that costs almost $2,000 for just a few dollars.

Shopping secondhand also helps reduce waste, an ongoing issue in the clothing industry that leads to changes in the climate in the long term. Every year, people in the United States throw out 34 billion pounds of used textiles, per the BU School of Public Health. These items release planet-warming gases as they decompose in landfills, oftentimes slowly if they're made from unnatural materials like polyester or rayon.

In the comments, people were thrilled for the lucky shopper.

"Wow! That is definitely a good score!" one person wrote.

"I love Merrell! what a great find," another added.

