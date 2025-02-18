  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after stumbling across sought-after boots on thrift store shelf: 'Like a glove'

"What a great find."

by Audrey Brewer
"What a great find."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A shopper scored a major deal while hitting up their local secondhand store, finding a pricey pair of winter boots for a mere $20, beating out online resellers and Amazon.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the shopper posted photos of a pair of calf-length lace-up boots, trimmed with fur and some serious laces, and described them as "brand spanking new."

"What a great find."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"What a great find."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found them on eBay for $45-90 used. They're out of stock on Amazon, so not sure what their retail price would be, guessing around $160. They fit like a glove, and they're super comfy," they wrote in the caption.

A similar pair of winter boots from the brand, which focuses on hiking and activity footwear, goes for about $170 new.

Hitting up a secondhand or thrift store can be a great money-saving option, as was the case for this shopper, who not only saved money on the actual item but on shipping costs from eBay and Amazon, too. That also means they possibly reduced the use of resources from transportation, depending on how they got to the store to land the shoes.

More and more people are taking the time to find fantastic items for great deals at thrift stores. One shopper found a pair of Danner winter boots, which typically go for over $400, for just $30, while another scored a high-end piece of porcelain that costs almost $2,000 for just a few dollars. 

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

Shopping secondhand also helps reduce waste, an ongoing issue in the clothing industry that leads to changes in the climate in the long term. Every year, people in the United States throw out 34 billion pounds of used textiles, per the BU School of Public Health. These items release planet-warming gases as they decompose in landfills, oftentimes slowly if they're made from unnatural materials like polyester or rayon.

In the comments, people were thrilled for the lucky shopper. 

"Wow! That is definitely a good score!" one person wrote.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I love Merrell! what a great find," another added

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x