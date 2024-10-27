  • Home Home

Thrifty shopper sparks envy with photos of valuable haul from local secondhand shops: 'I'm so jealous'

by Erin Feiger
In a real "these are a few of my favorite things" moment, a Redditor filled fellow users with envy and appreciation for some of their best thrift store finds

"Some of my favorite thrifts from the past month," the shopper wrote in a post to r/ThriftStoreHauls above a series of photos showcasing some spectacular finds. 

Along with the photos, the original poster listed 19 items, including a KitchenAid stand mixer, Le Creuset grill pan, Bodum French Press coffee maker, and a variety of brand-name clothing items and various other home goods. 

"Just… just the past MONTH?" another shocked user asked.


"I try checking regularly since there's a thrift down the street from me. Always find at least a few great things every time I go!" the OP responded

The OP was also kind enough to share some thrifting tips in a comment, including checking for sale days, getting there at opening, going often and learning when new items typically get stocked, and being kind to staff and having fun. 

While finds like the OP's used to be rare, they're becoming more common as secondhand shopping becomes more popular. ThredUp — an online marketplace that allows users to buy and sell secondhand clothing, shoes, and accessories — stated in its 2024 Resale Report that the global secondhand apparel market is growing three times faster than the overall retail market and is expected to reach $350 billion by 2028.

This should be no surprise, considering that shopping at thrift stores can save you hundreds of dollars a year or more.

Aside from keeping more money in your pocket, shopping secondhand does the planet a world of good, too.

As detailed by Earth.org, over 100 million tons of textile waste gets sent to landfills each year. Once in landfills, it produces pollution that contributes greatly to rising global temperatures. Buying pre-loved items keeps them out of the landfill and the pollution out of the environment. 

If you're open to shopping secondhand but don't have the time or inclination to scour your local thrift shop, there are also online options

Commenters were quick to share their excitement for the OP, and more than a few shared some covetous comments. 

"You hit the thrifting lotto. Congrats. Great finds," one wrote

Another added: "THIS is thrifting!! Love it for you!"

"Stop I'm so jealous," another commenter said

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

