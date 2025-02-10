Outraged customer slams popular brand for problematic shipping practices: 'That's so sad'

"They talk big game about all their recycling and environmentally friendly ways."

A Reddit user's post brought attention to oversized shipping boxes from Sephora, showing how beauty product orders can lead to packaging waste that hurts both consumers' wallets and the planet.

What's happening?

"Got 2 separate packages today for 3 items. The amount of waste in packaging and shipping costs. Be fr," a shopper shared with the r/Sephora community, sharing their frustration with the excessive packaging.

The photo shows a large cardboard box stuffed with excess paper material, much more than needed for the single tube inside.

A fellow Reddit user explained the shipping reality: "Businesses will only stock certain box sizes. If the warehouse does not have the bubble envelopes (many do not, as I generally only get the bubble mailers when it's shipped CDL Last Mile/Lasership), they will use the smallest box they have. And sometimes it's still oversized for the order."

Another added: "That's so sad especially since they talk big game about all their recycling and environmentally friendly ways."

Why is packaging waste troubling?

Companies that use oversized boxes and excess packaging materials create unnecessary waste that fills landfills.

The environmental toll goes beyond the packaging itself: Larger boxes take up more space in delivery trucks, leading to more trips and higher transportation costs that get passed on to shoppers. The beauty industry produces more than 120 billion packaging units annually, with much of it ending up in landfills or oceans.

Is Sephora doing anything about this?

Sephora has taken steps toward more responsible packaging.

The company has started using recycled materials in its packaging and offering in-store recycling programs for beauty product containers.

Still, as this Reddit post shows, its shipping practices have room for improvement.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Beauty brands and retailers are exploring ways to reduce packaging waste.

Companies such as Lush sell many products without packaging, while others use compact, recyclable materials. Some retailers use artificial intelligence to select the right-size boxes for orders. Amazon developed algorithms to match package sizes to products, reducing waste by 36% over several years.

Shoppers can help by choosing minimal packaging options when available, combining orders to reduce separate shipments, and picking up items from stores. Supporting brands that minimize excess packaging sends a message that consumers want sustainable shipping practices.

