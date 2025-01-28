Shopper stunned after Googling stamp on bottom of $4 thrifted candle holder: 'You have a good eye'

"I would never think to even investigate if it was worth something!"

There's often more than meets the eye, and thrift shoppers take that to heart. One lucky person was stunned to find out the retail value of their purchase after snagging a unique candle holder at a local thrift store.

"So excited when I bought this candle holder today for $4. Then I googled it at home," they wrote on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a porcelain candle holder with hundreds of tiny dots and holes. The piece is fairly unassuming, but the second slide reveals its retail price: $1,903.

Nymphenburg Porcelain Manufactory is a premier pottery manufacturer, and its porcelain pieces are entirely handmade, which explains the price tag.

Not only did this thrift shopper save almost $1,900 on a candle holder, but they've got a beautiful, handmade art piece and an incredible story to tell.

These thrift store success stories aren't uncommon, either. One shopper found a brand new Moccamaster coffee machine for just $37, saving over $300. Cameras, cookware, clothes — you name it, and a thrift store somewhere has totally got it.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to have fun while saving money. According to CouponFollow, thrift shopping can save you an average of $1,760 each year.

Mending, thrifting, and donating your old clothes are also good ways to reduce your carbon footprint. By donating clothes, you're extending the garment's lifespan — reducing the demand for new clothes — which decreases our resource consumption.

New clothes cost valuable resources to make and produce excessive pollution. According to Decathlon Sustainability, "the production of a single T-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water."

Commenters were shocked to find out the candle holder's true cost and debated whether the shopper should sell the expensive art piece.

"You have a good eye," one user said.

"Beautiful," another Redditor wrote. "A good piece to pass down to your family or a relative — with a cute story with it!"

"This is one of those things that's so pretty, but I would never think to even investigate if it was worth something!" a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.