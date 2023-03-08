Thrifter snags vintage Eddie Bauer coat for less than $5: ‘Always a score to find them while thrifting’

Finding something of value at a bargain price is a thrill. Sometimes, the feeling of victory goes beyond the price tag, such as when the item is an antique or offers a bit of nostalgia.

One thrifter got just that when they discovered a vintage Eddie Bauer coat. The thrift gem was posted on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, which has more than 2.5 million followers sharing their amazing secondhand treasures.

As described in the Reddit post, the Eddie Bauer coat is made of wool and in the second uploaded photo, the coat is pictured on another site for $120.

In celebration, the Redditor let everyone know loud and clear the price they paid.

“I found a vintage Eddie Bauer coat for $4.94!” they wrote.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Besides saving money — in some cases, lots of money — thrifting is also a great way to help save the planet. Buying a secondhand item and reusing it lessens the volume of trash sent to landfills. In the case of clothing, it’s estimated that 25 billion pounds of textiles are generated each year in the U.S. alone, so reusing and recycling play a big part in the battle against landfills and the toxic gases they release.

Reusing also extends the life of a product, saving precious resources. According to a study by the Institute of Textile Research and Industrial Cooperation of Terrassa (INTEXTER), carbon pollution is reduced by 55 lbs for every 2.2 lbs of clothing reused.

“Extending the active life of clothing by just nine months would already reduce carbon, water, and waste footprint by 20–30%,” Enric Carrera, the director of INTEXTER explained.

Other Redditors were quick to realize the fantastic find.

“Eddie Bauer (along with L.L. Bean) is quality goods! Always a score to find them while thrifting — congrats!” exclaimed one user.

Another Redditor hit the nail on the head with this simple comment: “Nice jacket at a great price.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.