Woman stunned after discovering retail cost of her $25 Goodwill wedding gown: ‘My mind was just blown’

Weddings can be one of the most expensive things people pay for in their lives, with the average cost being $29,195. One lucky woman saved herself from spending thousands of dollars on a dress by keeping her eyes open at the thrift store.

The thrifter, Emmali Osterhoudt (@emmalifaith), found a beautiful wedding dress at a Goodwill that fit her perfectly for only $25. The dress reportedly retails for over $6,000. While Osterhoudt has no engagement planned, she is saving the dress for her special day.

The average wedding dress costs about $1,900, so even if Osterhoudt went for a non-designer dress, she still saved almost $2,000 with this thrift find.

While thrifting is not just about finding designer items for a huge discount, it is an exciting prospect for thrifters. After hours of sifting through the racks, finding a vintage jacket or designer sweater can be the ultimate prize.

Osterhoudt said she was expecting an “’80s, poofy sleeves dress” but instead she found a sleek, lacy Galia Lahav gown.

When you find something that fits you perfectly and is beautiful, you know it’s a thrift win. “I immediately fell in love with it… My mind was just blown,” Osterhoudt said.

Aside from finding a beautiful gown for less than $30, Osterhoudt and other thrifters are helping save the planet. Wedding dresses are typically only worn once, meaning all the materials and labor that went into their production were used up for a dress that will likely spend most of its life in a box. Osterhoudt gave this dress a second chance to make a bride very happy on her wedding day.

The comment section on Osterhoudt’s post, which garnered over 3 million views, was flooded with disbelief and congratulations. One exclaimed “You found a Galia Lahav at GOODWILL??? You are the chosen one.” Another added “My jaw is on the floor. The find of a lifetime!”

