Plant mom shares brilliant watering hack — and all you need is a wine bottle: 'This is such a good idea!'

Many plant lovers wish they had more time to care for their plants. With this hack, you can make sure your plants are getting enough water while keeping up with your busy lifestyle.

The scoop

TikToker and green beauty boutique its.greenroom (@its.greenroom) posted an easy hack to keep your plants healthy, and it only requires some water and an empty glass bottle.

At the start of their video, the TikToker said this hack is for "making water globes by upcycling empty wine and other pretty bottles."

First, gather some empty glass bottles of different sizes. Wine bottles are great for larger plants, while small bottles are better suited for little pots. Fill the bottles with water and quickly turn each one upside down, plunging the neck of the bottle into the soil.

Water globes can provide enough water for a single plant for weeks. They slowly and steadily distribute water to your plants as needed.

This hack helps keep your home or yard filled with happy plants while you keep up with the rest of your life, including frequent travel. No need to pay someone to drop in and water your plants while you're gone — your water globes take care of it for free.

According to its.greenroom, this hack is "perfect for low-maintenance plant moms and eco-friendly enthusiasts."

How it's working

Upcycling is a great way to cut down on regular expenses and save yourself time. Water globes at a nursery or online shop can cost anywhere from $10 to $35, but if you've got an empty bottle at home, you've already got one for free.

Nixing the need to head to the store or click through a website also cuts down on expensive gas usage and saves you time.

Repurposing items you already own is also a great way to cut down on clutter in landfills and protect the ocean from pollution. You get a free, pretty water globe, your plants get the hydration they need, and the planet gets a little cleaner.

When upcycling isn't an option, the next best move for waste is smart recycling. There are a bunch of organizations now that even offer cash or credit in exchange for used items.

Trashie and ThredUp both offer credit and rewards when you send back their company bags filled with clothing and textiles to be reused or recycled. GotSneakers will compensate you for every pair of used shoes you send their way.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers were excited to try the water globe hack with their plants.

One user wrote, "This would be great for a peace lily."

Another plant lover said, "This is such a good idea!"

One user wrote, "I need to get myself some glass bottles now."

