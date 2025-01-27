Woman shares brilliant hack to repurpose old pillows: 'It's an easy way to refresh your space for less'

Sometimes instead of overhauling a whole thing, all you have to do is to make a little fix. TikToker Tri (@homewithtri) put that into action with a pillow hack that makes a big difference while wasting less money and materials.

The scoop

This hack is exceedingly simple. If you have a tired set of couch pillows, it's probably more of an aesthetic issue than a comfort issue. Tri instructs viewers to repurpose the old pillows instead of tossing them in the trash.

"Just cut them open, reuse the stuffing, and fill new pillow cases," Tri says. "It's an easy way to refresh your space for less."

How it's working

Tri's hack changes the look and feel of the couch with the new navy blue pillowcase adding a distinctly different ambiance from the white cover. It's a straightforward money-saving move to avoid having to buy a completely new set of pillows.

It also is good for the planet, as it avoids tossing the entire pillow into the trash. From there, it could end up in a landfill and produce methane, a potent gas that is up to 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide and contributes to the warming of the planet. Add that to the benefits of preventing one more set of pillows from having to be produced and shipped. Production and shipping can be highly polluting and rely on resource-heavy processes.

Another thing it might avoid is a potentially disastrous situation if you try to stick your pillow in the washing machine. One homeowner was left with an alarming feathery mess after making that mistake.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Tri's hack and other upcycling moves like it in the living room can play an important role in tamping down unnecessary production of new items and keeping usable items out of landfills.

What people are saying

One viewer had gone for an even lower effort solution for old pillow covers they wanted to replace.

"I just put the new case on top," they wrote with a sly face emoji.

Tri noted they'd tried that but landed on their hack for comfort reasons: "At first, I did reuse the old pillow like you mentioned, but the stuffing kept slipping, making the corners droopy. I had to re-stuff it every few days. Now, it stays fluffy with minimal adjusting."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.