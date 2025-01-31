Savvy parent shares unbelievably simple service to turn your kids' old clothes into game-changing rewards: 'Such an easy process'

By sending in old items, you receive the equivalent of $30 in rewards.

Tired of overflowing closets filled with clothes your kids have outgrown? A mother, Celeste Angelica (@celangeli), has shared the perfect solution on Instagram: Trashie.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie's Take Back Bag makes recycling old clothing simple and stress-free.

After purchasing a Take Back Bag online, participants fill it with any unwanted clothes, shoes, or textiles, regardless of their condition. Whether it's an old t-shirt with holes or a mismatched sock, the bag accepts items that might otherwise end up in the trash.

Once full, the bag is shipped back to Trashie using the included prepaid shipping label.

After the items are processed, participants receive rewards equivalent to $30 in TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for a variety of products. The program ensures that all items are responsibly recycled, repurposed, or donated, making it both convenient and impactful.

"I love this! Such an easy process," said one commenter under the post.

Why should I send my clothes?

Participating in the Take Back Bag program is a smart choice for anyone looking to declutter their home while gaining something in return. By sending in old items, you receive the equivalent of $30 in rewards, which can go toward purchasing eco-friendly products, giving new value to items you no longer need.

Additionally, the environmental benefits of this program are undeniable. With textile waste contributing to 92 million tons of landfill waste annually, according to Re:Source, programs like Trashie's help reduce this staggering figure by reusing and repurposing discarded materials.

Beyond waste reduction, recycling textiles conserves resources like water and energy that are typically consumed in the production of new fabrics. Participants can feel good about their donations because they help address a significant environmental challenge.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

If you're looking for additional ways to recycle unwanted clothing and earn rewards, there are other programs worth exploring.

Patagonia's Worn Wear Program allows you to trade in used Patagonia gear for store credit, promoting a circular economy. Lululemon, the popular athletic brand, offers a Like New program, where dropping off a bag of unwanted clothes at any store earns you a voucher to shop in their secondhand store. Another option is Lucky Sweater's trade-in program, which enables you to trade your clothes for others.

Each of these programs supports sustainable living by ensuring textiles are reused or repurposed rather than discarded.

