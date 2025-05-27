Lawn care expert warns against major yard maintenance mistake: 'This can start to rot out your new tree'

"You don't want to have too much moisture at the base of the tree."

Mulch is often touted as a simple way to improve the look and health of a yard. However, one common mulch mistake could cost homeowners: volcano mulching.

An Instagram reel from landscaping company Summit Lawns (@summitlawns) demonstrated the importance of avoiding this common faux pas. Volcano mulching, or putting too much mulch around the base of a tree in a cone shape, can waste expensive mulch and kill trees.

The landscape company warns, "You wanna avoid making these sort of volcanoes around your trees because this can start to rot out your new tree."

When used sustainably, mulch keeps soil moist, prevents weeds, and regulates a tree's temperature. However, when overused, mulch can prevent tree roots from taking up nutrients and ultimately suffocate the tree.

"You don't want to have too much moisture at the base of the tree," the landscape company states.

On average, mulch costs $192 to $402 per cubic yard to install. These costs can add up for homeowners with multiple trees, especially when too much mulch is used. Properly applied mulch should be no more than two to three inches deep and kept a few inches away from the tree trunk, according to experts.

Trees bring a host of benefits to gardens, human health, and local ecosystems. Putting too much mulch around a tree in a volcano shape could negate the value of healthy trees, which, when maintained, increase property value, provide cooling shade, reduce stormwater runoff, and boost curb appeal.

There are myriad eco-friendly, low-maintenance ways to reap the benefits of sustainable landscaping (such as planting native species, rewilding, and xeriscaping) with trees that support a healthier ecosystem. Thriving ecosystems help pollinators do their critical work of protecting our food supply.

Natural lawns also help homeowners save money. Native plants require less water and maintenance, keeping your bills low while saving you time. Even a partial lawn replacement offers these benefits.

Improper mulching not only undercuts the long-term benefits of trees, but it also can mean spending hundreds of dollars to remove and replace dead trees. Good mulching can help protect the energy and money invested in home gardens, and avoiding mulch volcanoes is a small but impactful step toward better yard care.

"Amazing advice," praised one commenter on the Instagram reel.

