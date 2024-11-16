Homeowner met with warnings after sharing tree company's egregious price estimate: 'What would you do?'

With storms becoming more severe and prevalent, it's essential to keep up with the maintenance of the trees in your yard. One homeowner got an estimate for trimming and removing their large tree but wasn't sure what to do.

Redditors came to the homeowner's aid, and most agreed that they shouldn't remove the beautiful tree.

The homeowner posted a video on the r/arborists subreddit of the tree, which towered over their house. They received two estimates from a tree removal company: one for removing limbs and some dead brush at $1,500 and another for removing the entire tree for $5,200.

The homeowner was concerned about possible damage to the house and cars due to "4-5 larger limbs that are approaching or over the house."

The OP asked the community, "What would you do?"

Many Redditors thought this was a scam because the tree looked in good condition, so removing the whole thing was unnecessary.

While it's normal to worry about tree branches falling on a house during storms, trees such as this are crucial for protecting communities during storms. According to EarthDay.org, mature trees stabilize soil and absorb water, warding off flash floods and landslides. The soil even absorbs "between 1,500 and 2,000 liters of water per year." Without trees, the chance of floods and runoff can increase.

In addition to protecting your home from floods, trees cool communities and purify the air. Trees absorb 30% of global polluting gases annually. When trees are cut down, those polluting gases are released back into the atmosphere.

Trees can also suck up polluting gases if they're planted near highways. A new study found that doing so can reduce the toxic gas from cars.

In addition to having trees in your yard, you can also rewild your yard. This means planting native plants that have adapted to that environment. They will save you money because they require less water, pesticides, and fertilizers.

Redditors encouraged the homeowner to keep the tree.

"I would enjoy your beautiful tree and forget the scammers who tried to rip you off by saying you should cut the whole thing down," one user said.

Another Redditor commented, "That is a sweet tree brother, let that thing shade your house and save you money on A/C."

