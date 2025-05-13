  • Home Home

Gardening expert issues warning against common landscaping mistake: 'It actually does a lot of damage'

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: TikTok

A recent video from TikTok is helping new gardeners avoid a surprisingly common and costly yard care mistake. 

In a video titled "Mulching 101," TikTok creator Jessie (@jessie.gardens) shared a simple but essential warning: Don't build a mulch volcano.

"It actually does a lot of damage to the root structure and the main trunk of it, causing it to rot and not do well," she explains in the video. "So whenever you're mulching something, think donut, not volcano."

A mulch volcano is created when a gardener piles mulch high surrounding a plant or tree, forming a mound and cutting off the root system's access to nutrients and oxygen.

The mistake is more than just bad for the tree — it's also a waste of money. Gardeners may overspend on mulch they don't need, only to damage or kill the very plants they're trying to protect. 

Instead, Jessie suggested surrounding the plant with a donut-shaped circle of mulch, leaving a hole directly against the soil — hence the name. Swapping out expensive, labor-intensive landscaping practices for easier and eco-friendly alternatives like this can save time and money while helping your yard truly thrive. 

And other tips, such as utilizing native plants, can also help create a healthier, more sustainable backyard. Even upgrading part of your lawn from monocultured grass to native plants can reduce your water bill and give you back the time you would usually spend mowing.

Native plants also support the population of pollinators like bees and butterflies, which play a key role in protecting our food supply.

Commenters on the video were grateful for the advice. 

"Great tips!" one enthused. "Thanks for the video!"

With even a simple shift in how you mulch, you can protect your trees, save money, and build a yard that works with nature, not against it.

