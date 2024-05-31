Parent shares incredible before-and-after photos after transforming kids' old clothes: 'I might try the same with adult jeans next time'

"I repurposed 4 pairs of jeans instead of throwing them out."

One Reddit user shared why it's so fulfilling to create something rather than to shop for it, posting the sentiment in r/Anticonsumption after they completed a visible mending project.

The original poster explained that their son had outgrown a pair of straight-leg jeans. Instead of throwing them away or donating the item, the Redditor gave them a new life, using thrifted doilies and tea dye to create stunning bell bottoms for their daughter. The result looks like something worthy of a high price tag.

The OP's creativity doesn't stop there. They salvaged another pair of jeans by jazzing them up with Sashiko embroidery. These pieces are one-of-a-kind and promote a more mindful approach to our closets.

"I might try the same with adult jeans next time," the OP added. "I repurposed 4 pairs of [kids] jeans instead of throwing them out."

Sewing may not be commonly taught at some schools, but it isn't a lost art. Numerous people who care about the planet and want to battle fast-fashion pollution are taking matters into their own hands — and sewing machines.

Keeping clothes alive also saves you money, especially if you find a trade-in program that pays you for your old items and gets them into new homes. If you need a fresh look, you can also shop secondhand at places like For Days and ThredUP.

People wear garments 36% fewer times now than 15 years ago, according to Good on You. Meanwhile, ePromos' Education Center noted that the apparel industry accounts for a stunning 10% of carbon pollution worldwide. Overconsumption has contributed to rising global temperatures and extreme weather.

However, a little creativity can make a dent in the millions of pounds of clothes that end up in landfills each year and prevent more resources and energy from being used for new items.

"I would have killed for pants like that back then and she's so lucky to have a parent who can make them for her!!" one commenter said in reference to the bell bottoms.

"I love the use of the doilies, such a cool look! Really cool idea to use them for, never thought of them as patch repairers!" another praised.

