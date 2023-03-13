Chef shows how to make vegan bacon without using any traditional meat alternatives: ‘It was easier for me to cook’

“I’ve made a lot of vegan bacon over the years, and this is still my favorite homemade version, hands down.”

This Instagrammer’s vegan bacon hack will blow your mind.

Bacon lovers are hardcore. They often cite their love for the salted, cured meat as the reason they could “never go vegan.” But in an Instagram video shared by Watson (@thee_burger_dude), bacon gets a clever plant-based makeover that he says tastes just like crispy conventional bacon and at a fraction of the price.



“I’ve made a lot of vegan bacon over the years, and this is still my favorite homemade version hands down,” Watson captions the video.

The video shows Watson using rice paper to mimic the taste and texture of bacon.

Watson makes a smoky marinade using soy sauce, liquid smoke, maple syrup, and sriracha, along with a few other ingredients.

First, he quickly soaks the rice paper sheets before soaking them in the marinade and then slicing them into bacon strips before frying until crispy.

“Nothing else gets that CRUNCH in my opinion,” Watson says. “Highly recommend throwing it on a cheeseburger with some BBQ sauce (and onion rings if you’re not lazy like I was!).”

Plant-based bacon isn’t just healthier for the pigs, but it can be a much healthier choice for you, too. In 2015, the World Health Organization declared processed meats like bacon carcinogenic, meaning even moderate consumption increases the risk of certain types of cancer.

There’s another reason to opt for the rice paper bacon: It’s better for the planet. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, animal agriculture is a leading cause of planet-heating gases including carbon and methane.

And using rice paper can save you some money, too. A packet of rice paper costs less than $3.

Instagrammers shared their feedback.

“I’ve used your bacon recipe a million times and it never get old,” writes one user.

“I just made the bacon because I had all the ingredients and was intrigued,” writes another user “ It’s a hit!! It was easier for me to cook the entire round rice paper in the skillet, take it out, let it cool, and cut it up. I tried both ways!! Thank you so much for this recipe.”

“Yea it’s hand down the best vegan bacon,” says another Instagrammer. “In fact, my meat eaters prefer it … but man do they go through it fast!!”

“This is actually the first vegan bacon that looks like bacon,” another added.

