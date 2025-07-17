  • Home Home

Homeowner distraught after suspecting neighbor of vandalizing property: 'Some people just suck'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner was left feeling distraught after discovering that a patch of wildflowers they had planted had been vandalized. 

"It looks like one of my neighbors vandalized my patch of Mexican Blanket flowers. Obvious spray line and some were pulled. Some people just suck," the original poster wrote on the r/gardening subreddit before sharing images of the plant bed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The flowers had been planted between the homeowner's fence and the road, and there were clearly patches missing. Many commenters suggested that it could have been city employees, while others advised the OP to make the flower bed look more deliberate. One Redditor wrote, "I think it might help to landscape it in some way to try to make it look like those flowers are intentional."

Gardens seem to be a major source of conflict among neighbors, especially when people want to make eco-friendly, money-saving upgrades to their homes, such as rewilding their yards. Many people think that native plant gardens look messy and that the plants are weeds instead of understanding the many benefits they offer, such as reduced maintenance and lower bills, along with providing food and shelter for local wildlife

There have been numerous reports of neighbors spraying surrounding gardens to eradicate these plants. Not only is this damaging to the plants, but spraying also uses harmful chemicals that impact the environment and our health.

Any move a neighbor makes on your property without your consent is trespassing and against the law. Maintaining a calm and open relationship with your neighbors from the beginning can help them understand the changes you are making and potentially avoid conflict. However, if the situation escalates, knowing the right steps to take is important.  

"Put a sign on the fence. Maybe a camera too. People should mind their own business," suggested one outraged commenter. 

Another added, "Flowers are always nicer than lawns!"

